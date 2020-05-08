Shirley trailer: Elisabeth Moss is a manipulative horror writer in this Sundance hit

On the surface, the pairing of Madeline's Madeline director Josephine Decker with Elisabeth Moss in Shirley seems like a great fit. Decker's debut was centred on a young woman struggling with her mental health, while Moss is no stranger to taking on similar types of roles. While Madeline was a little hit and miss, it showed Decker wasn't afraid to experiment with form and Moss has never been an actress afraid of a challenge. Shirley debuted at Sundance and features real-life horror writer Shirley Jackson (The Haunting of Hill House) as the main character, although it apparently isn't a biopic, instead drawing inspiration from Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel of the same name. Check out the trailer above to get a first look.

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begin to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

Sarah Gubbins adapted the script, with Decker serving as director and Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young and Logan Lerman featuring in support of Moss.

Shirley can be seen on VOD from June 5.