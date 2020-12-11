Shadow in the Cloud trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz is a WWII pilot standing up against men and monsters

Shadow in the Cloud seems to have a little from column A, B, C, D.... and quite a few more. It blends together horror, WWII, action, thriller and monster elements, with feminist themes also thrown into the mix. Max Landis wrote the original script before director Rebecca Liang re-wrote much of it, after Landis was rightfully consigned to the scrapheap after multiple sexual assault allegations came to light last year. This looks like a pretty chaotic mess, so it will either be a roaring success similar to the way South Korea manages to blend together multiple genres, or it will be an absolute disaster. Watch the trailer for Shadow in the Cloud above.

In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear…lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

Liang directs, with Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Benedict Wall, Joe Witkowski and Byron Coll all in the cast.

Shadow in the Clouds arrives in select theatres and on VOD in the US on January 1.