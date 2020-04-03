Selah and the Spades trailer: The Sundance hit centres on the battle for control of self and others

Writer-director Tayarisha Poe's debut Selah and the Spades played in the NEXT section of Sundance back in 2019 and walked away armed with a stack of praise (it's currently rated 91% on Rotten). The heightened drama features Lovie Simone in a star-making turn and pitches us into the heart of teenage high school politics and how the fight for control of self comes at the cost of others. Watch the trailer for Selah and the Spades above to see what's in-store.

In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body, is run by five factions. Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills. Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah’s best friend/right hand Maxxie becomes distracted by a new love, Selah takes on a protégée, enamoured sophomore Paloma, to whom she imparts her wisdom on ruling the school. But with graduation looming and Paloma proving an impressively quick study, Selah’s fears turn sinister as she grapples with losing the control by which she defines herself.

With Poe also on script duties, the cast also includes Jharrel Jerome, Celeste O'Connor and Gina Torres in support of Simone.

You can catch Selah and the Spades on Amazon Prime from April 17.


Selah and The Spades (2019)
Dir: Tayarisha Poe | Cast: Ana Mulvoy Ten, Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Lovie Simone | Writer: Tayarisha Poe

