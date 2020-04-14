See new images from Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster Dune

Vanity Fair yesterday gave us a first look at his upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic 1965 sci-fi novel Dune and today they have released more images, showing key members of the cast in character on set. We should probably expect a more straight-faced version than the one delivered by David Lynch in 1984, which all things considered, will be a shame, as we rarely get to see bonkers film like that made anymore.

The star-studded cast for the film includes Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Dave Bautista also stars as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam.

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, the Harkonnens, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis, also known as Dune. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. A bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.

Dune is currently scheduled for release on December 18 in both the UK and US, although this may be subject to change given the current situation.