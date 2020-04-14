Secret Cinema launch a new weekly event called Secret Sofa

Secret Cinema today announced the launch of Secret Sofa, a weekly home entertainment series where audiences can create their own unique immersive cinema experiences in collaboration with celebrated ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs as presenting partner, to tie in with their new ‘‘Häag-Indoors’’ initiative.

For an initial eight weeks at 7.30pm every Friday, Secret Sofa will facilitate a virtual in-home screening of Secret Cinema’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed films, as well as lesser-known gems. With bespoke content, character narratives, interactive elements, typical Secret Cinema surprises and Häagen-Dazs for company, people can create their own cinema experiences to enjoy at home. This week’s Secret Sofa screening will be Grand Budapest Hotel.

People will be able to sign up for the Secret Sofa weekly newsletter and every Tuesday the film and pre-screening narrative will be announced. It’s here people will be immersed in the world of the film, given costume suggestions and bespoke content and activities including sing-a-long and music playlists, instructions to learn dance routines and prop making ideas to help them create the ultimate, in-home screening environment.

Recipients of the newsletter will receive a special weekly code that allows them to order the chosen Häagen-Dazs flavour of the week online via an exclusive collaboration with Amazon Prime Now which they can enjoy with their film kicking off with the celebrated dessert-inspired flavour Strawberry Cheesecake to match the debut with Grand Budapest Hotel. They will also be encouraged to share their best #HaagIndoors images on social media with the best one winning a week’s supply of ice-cream.

The Secret Sofa Facebook group will host audience discussions both pre and post film and will be a place for people to share images of the secret worlds they create.

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret Cinema said: “We’re an entertainment brand and we want to bring a sense of play back into people’s homes during this time of isolation. At the heart of Secret Cinema’s experiences is audience participation and groups of strangers coming together to experience film and culture in new and interesting ways. Secret Sofa is our home cinema version of this, where the nation will be able to relive a Secret Cinema they loved or missed, as well as discover new titles and share their experiences with each other virtually. We are going to transform your sofa into a time machine, a portal and a place of discovery and connection with the outside world. Secret Cinema is the master of surprises, so watch this space for other new and exciting initiatives.”