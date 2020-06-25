Secret Cinema extend drive-in dates until end of August

Secret Cinema today announced the launch of further dates and films for its upcoming drive-in experience at Goodwood House, Chichester.

While UK cinemas are opening around the country from July 10, many feel it will be too dangerous to fully control the health risks involved and drive-in cinemas are proving to be a possible alternative.

Due to high demand for tickets, The Drive-In by Secret Cinema and Häagen-Daz will now run until bank holiday Monday August 31.

Secret Cinema have also revealed new titles that will be showing at The Drive-In by Secret Cinema and Häagen-Daz including Die Hard, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and recent box office hits JoJo Rabbit and Black Panther. Family audiences will also be able to enjoy Frozen, Aladdin (2018), The Lion King (2018) and Beauty and the Beast (2017) which have also been added.

Tickets for these films are on sale from 10:00am (BST) Friday June 26 . Prices start at £50 per car and are available to buy from the Secret Cinema website. Show nights are Tuesday to Friday (7pm), Saturday and Sunday (8pm) with matinee performances on a Friday (2.30pm), Saturday (3.30pm) and Sunday (3.30pm) and a morning performance on a Saturday (11.30am) and Sunday (11.30am).

New movies available to see

ALADDIN (2018) (PG)

AVENGERS - INFINITY WAR (12)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017) (PG)

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (12A)

DEADPOOL (15)

DIE HARD (18)

FROZEN (U)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (12A)

JOJO RABBIT (12)

LE MANS 66 (FORD VS. FERRARI) (12)

LION KING (2019) (PG)

STAR WARS FORCE AWAKENS (12A)

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (U)

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

THOR: RAGNOROK (12A)

New dates added to due to high demand

DIRTY DANCING (15)

FIGHT CLUB (18)

KNIVES OUT (12A)

RESERVOIR DOGS (18)

RUSH (15)

Final tickets remaining

CARS (PG)

THE HUNGER GAMES (15)

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (U)

MOANA (PG)

MOULIN ROUGE! (12A)

THE INCREDIBLES (U)

TOY STORY (PG)

ZOOTROPOLIS (PG)

More show info

The night begins as soon as you buy a ticket, as the audience is introduced to the wild and audacious Frankie and Johnny Starlight, who own the original travelling Drive In cinema. The pre-show online experience creates a narrative hub to introduce you to these host characters and provide tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers.

Each event will feature a 30 minute pre-screening performance, where Frankie and Johnny will co-host a live broadcast via portable JBL speakers directly into your car, along with film inspired tunes, interactive games. Dial into our pre-show Zoom party and Secret Cinema will put the best dressed, best dancers, most decked out car interior and most fun players up on the big screen.

The extended family of waiters and front of house team will be on hand to serve food from a specially-created menu inspired by the American Diner featuring Goodwood organic produce, along with ice-cream provided by headline partner Häagen-Dazs, and surprise and delight rewards and giveaways including exclusive flavours and products not sold anywhere else in the UK.

This series of events has been created within UK Government and Public Health guidelines and will adhere to social distancing measures that protect the wellbeing of its audience and performers.