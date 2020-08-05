Secret Cinema announce horror triple bill for August Drive-In event

Secret Cinema today revealed the launch of a horror triple bill for its August drive-in experience at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

On Sunday August 23, Häagen-Dazs presents The Drive-In by Secret Cinema will show three modern horror films - The Blair Witch Project, The Cabin in the Woods and Drag me to Hell. All three features hail from Lionsgate and the evening makes up part of the ongoing drive-in experience that runs through to the end of August.

Tickets for Horror-fest are on sale from today. With carefully curated food and drinks available all day, attendees can attend without fear of breaking social distancing guidelines. If you can afford to purchase all three tickets Secret Cinema will also offer a 40% discount off on all 3 films. Prices for single showings starting from £55 (+bkg fees) per car and are available to buy from the Secret Cinema Drive-In website.

Show nights for Häagen-Dazs presents The Drive-In by Secret Cinema are Tuesday to Friday (7pm), Saturday and Sunday (8pm) with matinee performances on a Friday (2.30pm), Saturday (3.30pm) and Sunday (3.30pm) and a morning performance on a Saturday (11.30am) and Sunday (11.30am). For a full event calendar, visit the website link posted above.