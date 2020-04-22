Scoob! to arrive on VOD and digital in May

In a move that probably wasn’t wholly unexpected, Warner Bros. announced that the new Scooby Doo animated film, Scoob!, will not move to a later cinema release date and instead will jump onto VOD and digital in May.

Scoob! will initially be available in the US and Canada for a 48-hour period for $19.99 on Premium VOD or $24.99 on premium digital ownership for $24.99 beginning on May 15.

The film follows in the footsteps of Trolls World Tour, which also went onto VOD a couple of weeks ago.

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, Warner Bros. “We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.”

Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Tony Cervone directs, with the voice cast featuring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs.