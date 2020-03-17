Saudi Arabian film The Perfect Candidate adopts online UK release for limited period

Saudi feature film The Perfect Candidate, by Wadjda director Haifaa Al Mansour has maintained its scheduled theatrical release date of March 27. Due to the current time of uncertainty around cinema-going and the COVID-19 virus, distributor Modern Films has extended the release to online for an exclusive, limited period rather than cancel or postpone it now. They plan to revive it on the big screen when communal activity can resume.

In addition to the cinemas currently scheduled to play the film, the virtual exhibition partner on this additional roll-out is Curzon Cinemas, through their Curzon Home Cinema platform. It will also be available on the BFI Player, as the British Film Institute are supporting the film release through their Lottery-funded Audience Fund, and on Modern Film's own streaming space via modernfilms.com.

Modern Films Managing Director Eve Gabereau says that "as the campaign is already in progress, the feeling is to keep moving with it but to put live events back to a later date when audiences will be able to participate and engage in person." She adds that "in line with the spirit of the film as a timely story and of Al Mansour as a brave director who is fighting for socio-political change through art and expression, we are committed to offering The Perfect Candidate as readily as possible without compromising the current wider health concerns and code of conduct around social distancing."

The impetus behind this decision is to offer a new film to audiences at home while public places and gatherings are limited and major releases are being pushed back. This differs from the release pattern known as day-and-date in that Modern Films plans to release the film in cinemas in due course. The digital release will act as a precursor to a wider offering. It will be a sign of solidarity and support for the arts and culture if UK viewers actively participate in on-demand viewings on release.

Keep your eyes peeled on the site next week as we will have a review for The Perfect Candidate arriving ahead of release.