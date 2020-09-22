The Sarah Paulson-led thriller Run confirms a November release date on Hulu

The Sarah Paulson-led thriller, Run, which was originally slated to head into North American cinemas back in May via Lionsgate, has now been given a new release date of November 20 by new owners Hulu.

In recent months there have been a number of titles either sold to streaming sold platforms or made available via PVOD, with Lionsgate also doing the same in the US recently with Antebellum.

Run was originally scheduled to hit North American theatres on May 8, but with cinemas still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, release details were put on hold. Hulu stepped into the frame with their purchase of Aneesh Chaganty's thriller confirmed mid-August.

Chaganty directed the 2017 virtual-thriller Searching and this time puts the emphasis on a mother's intense relationship with her daughter - although this one appears to have a much darker side than his last.

It stars the always great Sarah Paulson and is being marketed as the first major thriller since the 1940s starring an actual wheelchair user in Kiera Allen, who plays Poulson's daughter.

They say you can never escape a mother's love... but for Chloe, that's not a comfort — it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp.

Chaganty also co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian (Searching) with Pat Healy and Erik Athavale in support. Hulu will no doubt put together their own trailer in the next few weeks, but as a reminder you can watch the Lionsgate trailer below.

Run arrives on Hulu on November 20.