San Diego Comic-Con at Home goes live today

As announced a couple of weeks ago the San Diego Comic-Con will present its 'At Home' version of the event starting later today.

San Diego Comic-Con at Home will see one of the year's most highly anticipated events venture down the virtual route, with the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions for no charge.

The likes of Hulu and Disney are confirmed, with people like Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph all due to make an appearance.

In total there will be over 350 pre-recorded panels over the next 4 days, with the most notable including Star Trek Universe, Marvel's 616, The New Mutants, The Walking Dead, Bob's Burgers, The Right Stuff and Bill & Ted Face the Music - who may also announce a PVOD release for the film due to ongoing issues with cinemas in North America.

Sign up to register for free here where you can print out a visitors badge and check out the full listing of what's coming up below.

Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule

Wednesday July 22

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

1am – 2am (BST)

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

2am – 3am (BST)

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

Thursday July 23

6pm – 7pm (BST)

Art and the Holocaust

Body TalkBuilding a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic

Causeplay – In Service to Others

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Graphix: Get Drawn In

How to Get News Coverage

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

7pm – 8pm (BST)

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

Batgirls!

Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of StoryboardingHollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration

James Bond – 007 in Comics!

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

8pm – 9pm (BST)

75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Duncanville

From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV ShowsLegion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

9pm – 10pm (BST)

A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

The Future of EntertainmentThe Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover

This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Collider: Directors on Directing

Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

How to Build a Girl Squad

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Music for Animation

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

Humanoids Legacy

NBC’s Superstore

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

ThunderCats Roar

1am – 2am (BST)

Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

MARVEL HQ

Teaching and Making Comics

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

2am – 3am BST

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story

Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion

Image Comics Spotlight

3am – 4am (BST)

23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!

How To Write And Create Manga

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

Shudder: ‘Horror is Queer’

The Impact of Universality of Superhero StoriesThe League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction

The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine

Friday 24th July

6pm-7pm (BST)

“Crazy” Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Cosplay – the Spice of Life!!!

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection

Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995

Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone

Pixel Stories – Reimagining Video Game Narrative

Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics

The 2020 Black Panel

The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

DC@Home Day One

7pm-8pm (BST)

Blade Runner Comic Panel

Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic

Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Hot Wheels: Designing Fans’ Exclusives

Make Your Own Felted Friends!

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Raina and Robin in Conversation

Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra

Think Big!

TragiComics

Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series

8pm-9pm (BST)

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Collider: Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper Panel

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train

History Goes Graphic

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next Big Outbreak

Thought Bubble & Comic-Con@Home: Tula Lotay in Conversation

9pm-10pm BST

Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger

AMC’s The Walking Dead

From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics

Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive

IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!

LMGI – Hollywood Location Scouts

Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today’s Readers

Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

10pm-11pm BST

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors

GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life

I Am Not Okay with This – From the Page to the Screen!

Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!

The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars

UnMasked: Rhapsody PR’s Behind-the-Music panel

Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day

[adult swim] 12oz Mouse

11pm-12midnight BST

First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom

Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction

Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game

HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel

Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America

Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back

Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles

Peacock Original Series: The Capture

Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz

The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King Comics

Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince

12 midnight – 1am BST

Bob’s Burgers

Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home

Crossing Swords

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Authors

How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish

Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!

Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual Production

Sinless, Fearless, Ruthless – A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book

The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine

Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale

VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito

1am – 2am BST

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

Archer @Home

Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel!

IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes

No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics

Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!

The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero

Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall

2am – 3am BST

Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses

Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining

Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year

SYFY: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals

The Famous Monsters Podcast

The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics

Travel Through Time with Comics

TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites

3am BST

32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

Saturday, July 25

6pm-7pm BST

(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020

Narrative Design For Computer Games

Tantalizing Tips

The Guide: Overstreet’s 50th Anniversary

UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!

Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

7pm-8pm BST

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)

Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa

DC@Home Day Two

Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells

Finance For Creatives

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

Giving a Voice to Independent Creators

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

The Simpsons @ Home

8pm-9pm BST

Bless the Harts

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-Stars

Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual

Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

9pm – 10pm BST

American Dad!

Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”

Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It’s Hard to Survive

Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers

Masters of Storytelling

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now

Rooster Teeth

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020

Tribute to Dennis O’Neil: Beyond Batman

UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

10pm – 11pm BST

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

Family Guy

For All Mankind

Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring

IDW in 2020 and Beyond

Mexico’s Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

11pm – 12midnight BST

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

Best and Worst Manga of 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music

ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond

Learn How to Color Comics

Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Sailor Moon

Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?

The Order Season 2

Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! – Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale

12 midnight – 1am BST

20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History

Adrian Tomine spotlight panel

Cartoon Voices

Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack