San Diego Comic-Con at Home goes live today
As announced a couple of weeks ago the San Diego Comic-Con will present its 'At Home' version of the event starting later today.
San Diego Comic-Con at Home will see one of the year's most highly anticipated events venture down the virtual route, with the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions for no charge.
The likes of Hulu and Disney are confirmed, with people like Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph all due to make an appearance.
In total there will be over 350 pre-recorded panels over the next 4 days, with the most notable including Star Trek Universe, Marvel's 616, The New Mutants, The Walking Dead, Bob's Burgers, The Right Stuff and Bill & Ted Face the Music - who may also announce a PVOD release for the film due to ongoing issues with cinemas in North America.
Sign up to register for free here where you can print out a visitors badge and check out the full listing of what's coming up below.
Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule
Wednesday July 22
11pm – 12 midnight (BST)
Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers
GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege
Teaching and Learning with Comics
The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids
GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks
License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids
Make Programming Your Superpower!
1am – 2am (BST)
Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture
GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind
New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers
Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts
2am – 3am (BST)
Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians
Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia
Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19
Teaching Graphic Novels Online
Thursday July 23
6pm – 7pm (BST)
Body TalkBuilding a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic
Causeplay – In Service to Others
P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play
Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic
7pm – 8pm (BST)
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver
Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of StoryboardingHollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration
Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line
Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel
The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows
Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme
8pm – 9pm (BST)
75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation
All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID
From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV ShowsLegion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood
Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner
9pm – 10pm (BST)
A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+
Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different
Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages
Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!
So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers
Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics
The Future of EntertainmentThe Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover
This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery
Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal
11pm – 12 midnight (BST)
Collider: Directors on Directing
Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing
Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics
IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld
Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago
Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow
SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane
The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel
The Brave New World of TwoMorrows
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations
Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur
Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game
Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album
The Science of Back to the Future
1am – 2am (BST)
Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys
ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond
Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza
Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call
Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid
The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market
2am – 3am BST
Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!
Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation
LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?
The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice
The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars
The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story
Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion
3am – 4am (BST)
23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans
Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre
How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!
Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama
The Impact of Universality of Superhero StoriesThe League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction
The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine
Friday 24th July
6pm-7pm (BST)
“Crazy” Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic
Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective
Cosplay – the Spice of Life!!!
HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection
Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995
Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone
Pixel Stories – Reimagining Video Game Narrative
Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics
The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets
7pm-8pm (BST)
Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic
Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Hot Wheels: Designing Fans’ Exclusives
Raina and Robin in Conversation
Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra
Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series
8pm-9pm (BST)
Collider: Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper Panel
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train
Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away
The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect
Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next Big Outbreak
Thought Bubble & Comic-Con@Home: Tula Lotay in Conversation
9pm-10pm BST
Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger
From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics
Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive
IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!
LMGI – Hollywood Location Scouts
Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today’s Readers
Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture
Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy
[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
10pm-11pm BST
AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors
GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life
I Am Not Okay with This – From the Page to the Screen!
Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!
The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars
UnMasked: Rhapsody PR’s Behind-the-Music panel
Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day
11pm-12midnight BST
Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction
Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game
HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel
Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America
Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back
Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles
Peacock Original Series: The Capture
Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz
The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel
The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King Comics
Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince
12 midnight – 1am BST
Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home
How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish
Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!
Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual Production
Sinless, Fearless, Ruthless – A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book
The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine
Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale
VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito
1am – 2am BST
IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes
No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics
Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!
The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero
Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall
2am – 3am BST
Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses
Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining
Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year
SYFY: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals
The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics
Travel Through Time with Comics
TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites
3am BST
32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards
Saturday, July 25
6pm-7pm BST
(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales
Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!
Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020
Narrative Design For Computer Games
The Guide: Overstreet’s 50th Anniversary
UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!
Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons
7pm-8pm BST
The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)
Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa
Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells
From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes
Giving a Voice to Independent Creators
Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels
The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A
The Official Dune Publishing Panel
8pm-9pm BST
Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing
Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion
Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter
Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight
Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater
Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual
Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth
The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story
Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium
9pm – 10pm BST
Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”
Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It’s Hard to Survive
Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.
Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking
Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now
The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020
Tribute to Dennis O’Neil: Beyond Batman
Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective
10pm – 11pm BST
Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster
Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel
Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring
Mexico’s Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven
Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV
11pm – 12midnight BST
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens
Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got
ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond
Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids
Peacock Original Series: Brave New World
Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?
Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! – Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale
12 midnight – 1am BST
20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History
Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack