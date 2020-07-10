San Diego Comic-Con at Home announces line up for 2020 (Updating)

An increasing number of festivals are moving their events online and the annual San Diego Comic-Con has announced they will present a digital version for 2020.

San Diego Comic-Con at Home will see one of the year's most highly anticipated events venture down the virtual route, with the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions for no charge.

The likes of Hulu and Disney are confirmed, with people like Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph all due to make an appearance.

So far we know that Marvels 616 - a docuseries taking a look behind the scenes of the MCU - will have a panel at the event.

There is currently information available on how you can watch the event, but there is no cost involved and access details will be revealed closer to the time. Below are links to everything confirmed so far, with updates added as and when we hear.

Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule

Wednesday July 22

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

1am – 2am (BST)

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

2am – 3am (BST)

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

Thursday July 23

6pm – 7pm (BST)

Art and the Holocaust

Body TalkBuilding a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic

Causeplay – In Service to Others

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Graphix: Get Drawn In

How to Get News Coverage

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

7pm – 8pm (BST)

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

Batgirls!

Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of StoryboardingHollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration

James Bond – 007 in Comics!

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

8pm – 9pm (BST)

75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Duncanville

From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV ShowsLegion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

9pm – 10pm (BST)

A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

The Future of EntertainmentThe Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover

This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Collider: Directors on Directing

Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

How to Build a Girl Squad

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Music for Animation

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

Humanoids Legacy

NBC’s Superstore

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

ThunderCats Roar

1am – 2am (BST)

Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

MARVEL HQ

Teaching and Making Comics

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

2am – 3am BST

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story

Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion

Image Comics Spotlight

3am – 4am (BST)

23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!

How To Write And Create Manga

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

Shudder: ‘Horror is Queer’

The Impact of Universality of Superhero StoriesThe League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction

The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine