San Diego Comic-Con at Home announces line up for 2020 (Updating)
An increasing number of festivals are moving their events online and the annual San Diego Comic-Con has announced they will present a digital version for 2020.
San Diego Comic-Con at Home will see one of the year's most highly anticipated events venture down the virtual route, with the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions for no charge.
The likes of Hulu and Disney are confirmed, with people like Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph all due to make an appearance.
So far we know that Marvels 616 - a docuseries taking a look behind the scenes of the MCU - will have a panel at the event.
There is currently information available on how you can watch the event, but there is no cost involved and access details will be revealed closer to the time. Below are links to everything confirmed so far, with updates added as and when we hear.
Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule
Wednesday July 22
11pm – 12 midnight (BST)
Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers
GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege
Teaching and Learning with Comics
The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids
GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks
License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids
Make Programming Your Superpower!
1am – 2am (BST)
Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture
GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind
New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers
Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts
2am – 3am (BST)
Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians
Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia
Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19
Teaching Graphic Novels Online
Thursday July 23
6pm – 7pm (BST)
Body TalkBuilding a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic
Causeplay – In Service to Others
P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play
Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic
7pm – 8pm (BST)
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver
Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of StoryboardingHollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration
Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line
Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel
The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows
Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme
8pm – 9pm (BST)
75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation
All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID
From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV ShowsLegion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood
Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner
9pm – 10pm (BST)
A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+
Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different
Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages
Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!
So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers
Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics
The Future of EntertainmentThe Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover
This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery
Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal
11pm – 12 midnight (BST)
Collider: Directors on Directing
Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing
Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics
IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld
Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago
Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow
SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane
The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel
The Brave New World of TwoMorrows
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations
Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur
Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game
Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album
The Science of Back to the Future
1am – 2am (BST)
Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys
ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond
Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza
Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call
Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid
The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market
2am – 3am BST
Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!
Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation
LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?
The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice
The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars
The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story
Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion
3am – 4am (BST)
23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans
Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre
How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!
Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama
The Impact of Universality of Superhero StoriesThe League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction
The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine