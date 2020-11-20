Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bizarrely buy Wrexham AFC - and now there's a romcom on the way

Wrexham AFC has recently hit the headlines with the announcement of the club’s new owners: Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who aim to make Wrexham - the third oldest club in the world - a “global force” in football. And within days a romcom set around one of the club's biggest results in their history is set to go into production next year.

Wales-based film and television production outfit Mad as Birds have teamed up with Director SJ Evans on original British romantic comedy, A League Apart. The feature film is in the final stages of development, with plans to begin filming in Summer 2021.

Written by the late Robin Bell, A League Apart follows Phil, a lovable yet down-on-his-luck man obsessed with his failing Wrexham AFC team. His American girlfriend, Christina, wants more out of life and love - but does he? Before Phil loses her forever, can he prove that Christina is more important to him than Wrexham AFC winning? To be in the same league, you have to at least try… and believe.

Welshman Celyn Jones has been cast in the lead role of Phil, with British film and television veteran Ricky Tomlinson also attached to star in the romantic comedy, with further casting to be announced in the coming weeks.

A League Apart is a work of fiction, but its climax is centred on the real-life 1992 FA Cup clash between bottom of the league underdogs Wrexham and reigning Division One champions, Arsenal - referred to as one of the greatest FA Cup "giant-killings" of all time.