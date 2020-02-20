Run trailer: Sarah Paulson shows us a dark, sinister side to motherhood

Director Aneesh Chaganty's taut, but messy, debut, Searching, was a great platform for John Cho to show his range by focussing on a father's relationship with his daughter before, during and after a traumatic event in their lives. Chaganty returns with his second film Run, this time putting the emphasis on a mother's intense relationship with her daughter - although this one is has a far darker side than his last film. It stars the always great Sarah Paulson in the lead role who knows how to sharpen the rough edges of a character. The first trailer for Run has just been released and you can see it above.

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mum, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

Chaganty also co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian (Searching) with Kiera Allen playing Paulson's daughter and Pat Healy and Erik Athavale in support.

Run arrives in US cinemas on May 8, with a UK date no yet announced.