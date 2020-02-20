Run trailer: Sarah Paulson shows us a dark, sinister side to motherhood

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Director Aneesh Chaganty's taut, but messy, debut, Searching, was a great platform for John Cho to show his range by focussing on a father's relationship with his daughter before, during and after a traumatic event in their lives. Chaganty returns with his second film Run, this time putting the emphasis on a mother's intense relationship with her daughter - although this one is has a far darker side than his last film. It stars the always great Sarah Paulson in the lead role who knows how to sharpen the rough edges of a character. The first trailer for Run has just been released and you can see it above.

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mum, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

Chaganty also co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian (Searching) with Kiera Allen playing Paulson's daughter and Pat Healy and Erik Athavale in support.

Run arrives in US cinemas on May 8, with a UK date no yet announced.


Run (2020)
Dir: Aneesh Chaganty | Cast: Bradley Sawatzky, Erik Athavale, Pat Healy, Sarah Paulson | Writers: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Aneesh Chaganty, Bradley Sawatzky, English, Erik Athavale, news, Pat Healy, Run, Run (2020), Run trailer, Sarah Paulson, Thriller, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles