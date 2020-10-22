Run trailer: The delayed Sarah Paulson thriller comes to Hulu next month

Run as supposed to arrive in US cinemas back in May, but there was little chance of that happening as exhibitors shut up shop due to the coronavirus. Nothing was heard for quite a while until news emerged that Hulu had scooped up the rights from Lionsgate and would be showing it digitally. It's directed by Searching's Aneesh Chaganty and sees Sarah Paulson playing the dark characters she does so well and now a full trailer for Run has just been released. Hit play above to get a better idea of what's in-store.

They say you can never escape a mother's love... but for Chloe, that's not a comfort — it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mom, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp.

Chaganty also co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian with Pat Healy and Erik Athavale in support of Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen.

Run will be available to watch on Hulu from November 20.