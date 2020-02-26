Rumble trailer: Paramount's WWE animation features the voices of Will Arnett and Terry Crews

It's always quite amusing to see teasers released for films that won't see the light of day for another year, as it's almost an admittance that a lot of legwork has to go into turning it into a hit. The other side of the coin is that there will be a LOT more to follow for the next 12 months. Paramount's WWE animation, Rumble, falls into the category and we can probably expect to see a series of teasers and posters focused on individual characters. For now you can watch the first trailer for Rumble above.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching an underdog monster into a wrestling champion.

Hamish Grieve is directing his first film, with the voice cast starring Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer.

Rumble arrives in US cinemas on January 29 and in the UK on February 5, 2021.


Rumble (2020)
Dir: Hamish Grieve | Cast: Fred Melamed | Writers: Etan Cohen, Matt Lieberman

