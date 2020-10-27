Rose Island trailer: A maverick engineer declares independence from Italy

Originally called The Incredible Story of Rose Island, but now simply Rose Island (Dell’Isola Delle Rose), this new Italian Netflix comedy drama takes its inspiration from a true story. Back in 1968, an Italian engineer funded the construction of a man-made platform in the Adriatic Sea, outside of Italian territories, placing a restaurant, bar, nightclub and a post office on-board - before declaring independence, much to the anger of the authorities on shore. Watch the trailer for Rose Island above to see more.

Giorgio, a gifted yet misunderstood engineer has hit rock bottom - he’s been fired from his job, his parents won’t speak to him, and the love of his life has ditched him after he accidentally gets them both arrested (long story…). Sick of the stuffy rules of Italian society of the late 60s, Giorgio hatches an impossible plan; he will build his own island in the middle of the sea. Joined by a team of revolutionaries and outcasts, the Republic of Rose Island is founded, independence is declared and Giorgio is appointed President. However, team values and resilience are tested, as the Italian Prime Minister decides Giorgio’s idealistic island is Italy’s Enemy Number One.

Directed by Sydney Sibilia, the cast stars Elio Germano, Matilda de Angelis, Leonardo Lidi, Tom Wlaschiha, Alberto Astorri, Violetta Zironi, Francois Cluzet, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Luca Zingaretti.

Rose Island is available on Netflix from December 9.