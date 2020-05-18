Rosamund Pike's Radioactive shifts to a June digital release

Directed by Marjane Satrapi, Radioactive was set to arrive in cinemas on March 20, just as the COVID-19 started to shut down exhibitor operations around the world. Not much has been said about the film since then, but Studio Canal have just announced the Rosamund Pike-led release will arrive on digital download from June 15, followed by DVD and TVOD releases on July 24.

While cinemas are tentatively pencilled in to open over the next few weeks, the reduced schedule for the rest of the year means studios are still putting what would've been a major release onto digital platforms. The film tells the story of Polish scientist Marie Curie whose pioneering work in the field of radioactivity led to be the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

From the 1870s to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie’s enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie, the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight.

Marjane Satrapi directs, with Pike supported by Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor-Joy and Simon Russell.