Romantic Comedy trailer: A new documentary about our hidden love of romcoms

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Romcoms remain some of the most popular films for casual cinema goers and film fanatics alike, but rarely do we ask ourselves why. A new documentary called Romantic Comedy is coming to MUBI at the start of May, asking why we keep returning to these films, despite their many problems. As director Elizabeth Sankey comments in the trailer, they are nearly always about straight, white people desperate to get married, yet they remain extremely watchable and comforting to many (or maybe mostly to people who are either straight, white or desperate to get married?). The film has been well reviewed to date and the premise suggests some interesting questions could be asked about our film watching choices. Watch the trailer for Romantic Comedy above to see what it's all about.

Romantic Comedy is a documentary that goes beneath the surface of our favourite films, seeking to better understand the way we view love, relationships and romance. From 'It Happened One Night' to 'Runaway Bride', from clumsy meet cutes to rain-soaked declarations of love, these films reflect our experiences but are often just as problematic as they are comforting. They're hugely successful and deeply loved by many, but - being frequently dismissed as guilty pleasures - they have often avoided critical analysis.

Helped by a diverse chorus of critics, actors and filmmakers, and with original songs by her band Summer Camp, director Elizabeth Sankey narrates her - and perhaps our own - journey of self discovery.

You can catch Romantic Comedy on MUBI from May 7.


Romantic Comedy (2019)
Dir: Elizabeth Sankey | Cast: Anne T. Donahue, Cameron Cook, Jessica Barden, Simran Hans | Writer: Elizabeth Sankey

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Anne T. Donahue, Cameron Cook, Comedy, Documentary, Documentary, Elizabeth Sankey, English, Jessica Barden, mubi, news, Romance, Romantic Comedy, Romantic Comedy (2019), Romantic Comedy trailer, Simran Hans, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles