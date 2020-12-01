Robin's Wish trailer: A look at the final days of beloved comedian Robin Williams

The death of Robin Williams came as a shock to everyone and since his passing in 2014 (time has flown by) there have been a few documentaries celebrating his career and looking back at some of his personal problems. The making of Robin's Wish was instigated by Susan Schneider Williams, Robin's widow, offering insight into his fight against a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Lewy Body Dementia, giving a new perspective away from his well-publicised addiction issues. Robin's Wish has already had a US release and comes to the UK at the start of January. Watch the trailer above.

Robin's Wish tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days. For the first time, Robin's fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, is shown in stunning detail. Through a gripping journalistic lens, this incredible story sheds an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Directed by Tylor Norwood, Robin's Wish will be available on demand on all major platforms in the UK from January 4.