Robert Zemeckis' The Witches to skip UK cinemas for PVOD release

It was just over a week ago that we were given a first look at Robert Zemeckis' adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches and this morning Warner Bros. have announced the film will be skipping UK cinemas and heading to PVOD on October 26.

Following Cineworld's decision to temporarily close all 127 of their UK sites, and Odeon and Vue also reducing their weekly opening times for the foreseeable future, the studio have decided to avoid cinemas all together, in what we surely be another body blow to exhibitors across the country.

The Witches was already scheduled to arrive on HBO Max in the US as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no additional charge outside of the standard subscription required. It is an approach Disney have also adopted post-Mulan, with their upcoming Pixar feature, Soul, arriving on their streaming channel on Christmas Day for free.

Zemeckis' film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

Starring The Witches will be Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick.