Riz Ahmed's Mogul Mowgli goes to PVOD from tomorrow

BFI Distribution have announced that following the closure of cinemas in England for four weeks from today, new release Mogul Mowgli will be available across the UK as it moves from cinemas to digital as a PVOD release from November 6.

Riz Ahmed said "The response to the film has been amazing and in many ways it's a perfect film for lockdown given its themes. We're excited to get in front of audiences eager to see it."

In addition, on November 18 the film will also be presented live to audiences in a one-off event at Virtual Cinema by ourscreen Mogul Mowgli Live. Presented by the BFI in association with Massive, the event will enable audience interactivity and feature exclusive additional content. Available to audiences UK-wide for £5, more details will be announced soon.

Riz Ahmed, co-writer, producer and star of the film and Bassam Tariq, director and co-writer, will both take part in a live Twitter Q&A on November 8 to discuss the film with audiences.

Mogul Mowgli follows the story of Zed (Riz Ahmed), a British Pakistani rapper, who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break and forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.

We reviewed the film at the London Film Festival, with writer Maria Mattila saying: "Led by a powerhouse performance from Ahmed, it continues the important trend of telling stories from the diaspora and engaging in challenging, versatile conversations of culture and identity."

Stuart Brown, BFI Head of Programme and Acquisitions said "Having successfully premiered Mogul Mowgli both in cinemas and online to sell out audiences up and down the UK at this year's BFI London Film Festival, and then generating so much buzz and excitement with our release campaign, we are determined to continue to get this brilliant, urgent film to audiences despite the closure of cinemas due to new national restrictions. Working alongside the film making team, we are delighted to be able to pivot into the online space through BFI Player and Curzon Home Cinema so rapidly and make this film accessible throughout the UK."

Near The Jugular, a season of films curated by Bassam Tariq and Riz Ahmed will also be available on BFI Player until November 30. It features films that Bassam and Riz have found influential in their lives, and those that have inspired Mogul Mowgli.

Mogul Mowgli will be available on BFI Player from November 6 for £10, and on Curzon Home Cinema for £9.99.

To experience the world of the film, head to www.mogulmowgli.co.uk.