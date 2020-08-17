Rising Phoenix trailer: A new Netflix documentary celebrating the history of the Paralympic Games

The success and popularity of the Paralympic Games continues to grow with every new edition (in terms of ticket sales it is the third biggest sporting event in the world) and a new Netflix documentary, Rising Phoenix, looks back at its rich history and the outstanding feats of some of its most famous athletes. The film was originally supposed to arrive at the same time as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but that has been delayed until next year. Watch the trailer for Rising Phoenix above.

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Athletes featured in the film include Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (US)

Rising Phoenix can be seen on Netflix from August 26.