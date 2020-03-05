Rise of Skywalker novel upsets more Star Wars fans with its reveal about Rey's father

Back in January, The Rise of Skywalker managed to sneak over the $1 billion worldwide box office mark after 28 days in cinemas, which should still be seen as a success, even if it didn't quite hit the heights Disney had hoped for. But a lot of questions were left unanswered in J.J. Abram's closing of the Skywalker saga and fans had hoped that Rae Carson's upcoming novelisation of the film would go some way to clearing things up. It appears it has, although the answers don't appear to be what Star Wars fans were hoping for.

Copies of the novel were available at the C2E2 comic book convention last week, with the book confirming Rey and Kylo's kiss was not romantic and that Palpatine had transferred his consciousness into a clone of himself, which was supposed to be included in the theatrical version of The Rise of Skywalker, but was cut from the finished version. And according to ScreenRant the book also reveals that Rey’s father was a failed clone of Palpatine.

The big reveal about Rey's parentage in the film was that she turned out to be the granddaughter of Palpatine. Carson's book says that after Return of the Jedi, Palpatine attempted to place his consciousness into a clone, but the transfer was imperfect. Members of the Sith tried to create a successful host, but not all of them worked. Eventually one of the failed hosts was strong enough to host a life, although it was a far from perfect clone, and it ended up becoming Rey's father. It's fair to say that the reaction amongst hardcore Star Wars fans has not been too favourable.

Whether or not there will be more reveals to come remains to be seen, but with the book becoming available from March 17, there's every chance that it is going to be picked apart from front to back over the coming weeks.