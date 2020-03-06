Rialto trailer: Daphne director Peter Mackie Burns' new drama follows a married man in crisis

Scottish director Peter Mackie Burns made an instant impression with his debut film Daphne back in 2017, led by an impressive performance from Emily Beecham. He is set to follow that up with Rialto, which appeared at last year's LFF, another intimate character study about a married man who becomes involved with a much younger male prostitute. The film has been adapted from Mark O’Halloran's award-winning play 'Trade' and similar to Daphne follows a character in crisis as his life slowly starts to crumble around him. Watch the trailer for Rialto above.

At 46, Dubliner Colm has a comfortable life: a managerial job in the city's docks, two healthy teenage children, and a kind, loyal wife in Claire. After the death of his father, a destructive figure, Colm's emotional life cracks open, and his downward spiral continues when he is made redundant. Drinking heavily and unable to confide in Claire, Colm finds himself drawn to Jay, a 19 year-old who dabbles in prostitution. Their sexual encounters and tentative friendship become Colm's only solace from the pressures he feels – but this recklessness puts his family-life at risk.

Mackie Burns directs, with the cast starring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Monica Dolan and Tom Glynn-Carney.

Rialto opens in UK cinemas on May 15.