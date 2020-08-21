Residue trailer: Gentrification and identity take centre stage in this Venice-selected debut from Merawi Gerima

There are shades of The Last Black Man in San Francisco in the trailer for Residue, which chronicles a young Black filmmaker returning home to his native Washington DC only be be shocked by the way gentrification has changed his local neighbourhood beyond all recognition. The film is part of the Official Selection for Venice at the start of September before it debuts on Netflix a few days after the festival ends. It also marks the debut of Merawi Gerima, son of celebrated Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima, who was a leading figure in the L.A. Rebellion film movement. Watch the trailer for Residue above.

Residue chronicles aspiring filmmaker Jay who returns to his native Washington, DC to find his old neighbourhood is gentrified beyond recognition. Dealing with alienation from his friends, troubled by the disappearance of a loved one and unsure of his place in this new community, Jay confronts issues of identity, isolation and loss on a tumultuous personal journey.

Gerima produces, writes and directs, with the cast lead by Obinna Nwachukwu and support from Dennis Lindsey and Taline Stewart.

Residue plays in Official Competition at the Venice Film Festival, before playing in select US theatres and on Netflix from September 17.