Rent-A-Pal trailer: Wil Wheaton offers the lonely a creepy best friend VHS service

Based on real-life material, Rent-A-Pal takes place in the '90s and recalls a 'Rent-A-Friend' service that offered advice, entertainment and friendship for lonely people via VHS. Director Jon Stevension stumbled across the service while browsing Reddit one evening and has now turned it into his directorial debut. The trailer teases the idea that it may not necessarily be the person watching the video who is the creep, which could have interesting results. Watch the trailer for Rent-A-Pal above.

Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother. While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called ​Rent-A-Pal.​ Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy, the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But, Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Written and directed by Jon Stevenson, the film stars Wil Wheaton, Brian Landis Folkins, Kathleen Brady and Amy Rutledge.

Rent-A-Pal is available to watch in select US cinemas and on VOD from September 11.