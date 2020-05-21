Relic trailer: Emily Mortimer watches her mother lose control to powerful dark forces

Since playing at Sundance at the start of the year, buzz around British horror film Relic has been steadily growing, and one look at the trailer will give you a good indication as to why. The slow, creepy atmosphere builds nicely throughout this teaser not giving much away but creating an unsettling tone that bodes well. Not much is given away, which is never a bad thing, and with critics saying this could be one of the best horrors of the year (although the overall count is lower for obvious reasons) we can only but hope. Watch the Relic teaser above to get a taster.

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behaviour turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together.

Natalie Erika James directs and co-writes her debut feature, with Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote starring in the cast.

Relic will play in select US cinemas and arrive on VOD July 10.