Release of Fast 9 delayed until April 2021

Earlier today Paramount announced that A Quiet Place II will be moved from its March 19 slot to a date yet unknown, and now it has been announced that the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 9, has been delayed until April 2021.

F9 was originally scheduled for release on May 22, but in a post released on social media a short while ago, a new date has been set for April 2, 2021 in the US, with an April 2021 global release date still to be announced.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” it said. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement added.

The delay is yet another in an ever growing list of major releases being forced to shift dates due to fears surrounding the coronavirus. The red carpet event preceding the European premiere of Mulan was been cancelled by Disney earlier. We expect to announce many more rescheduling of films in the coming days and weeks.