Regina King's One Night in Miami sets cinema and VOD dates

Amazon Studios has set a release date for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King's feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play. The film is currently scheduled to open in select UK cinemas on December 26, a day after the US, followed by a global launch on January 15, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video.

King said, "To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe."

We reviewed the film at the London Film Festival, with writer Hel Harding Jones saying: "It delivers on multiple levels, encompassing Black history, culture and music – pay attention you may learn something – and contains four utterly captivating performances. As somebody who missed the play’s 2016 run at The Donmar this incredible film more than makes up for it."

This is likely to be a serious Oscar contender once the award season starts to ramp up (which has been delayed due to COVID complications), with the film looking to fare well in a number of categories, including Best Actor, Best Supporting, Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.