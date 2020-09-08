Rebecca trailer: Ben Wheatley updates a literary classic starring Lily James and Armie Hammer

Ben Wheatley's rehashing of genre styles has grown a little stale in recent years and he's been in need of a refresh (although his most recent effort Happy New Year, Colin Burstead was a return to form) - so he's taken on a Golden Age classic with an update on Daphne du Maurier's novel, Rebecca, which has seen countless adaptations in the 82 years since its publication, most famously Alfred Hitchcock's version starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine. Wheatley is returning back to the source material rather than relying on the 1940 film, which is probably the best route to guaranteeing direct comparisons are avoided. Watch the trailer for Rebecca above to get a first look.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter, a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.

With Wheatley directing and Lily James and Armie Hammer in the lead roles, the supporting cast features Kristin Scott Thomas (as Mrs. Danvers), Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

Rebecca can be seen on Netflix from October 21.