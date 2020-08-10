Real trailer: A grounded British drama about a young couple trying to find their way

British cinema has a strong history of producing quality social-realist films, with the likes of Ken Loach, John Schlesinger, Tony Richardson and others responsible for a number of classics. But rarely do these films give voice to Black British people and their day-to-day lives. Written, directed and starring Aki Omoshaybi, Real offers are refreshing change by focusing on a young Black British couple in the early stages of their relationship and their respective struggles. The film played at LFF in 2019 and was due for a release earlier this year, but COVID-19 had other ideas, and it is now gearing up for a release next month. Watch the Real trailer above to get a first look.

An unremarkable newsagent's sits between a courthouse and a business centre. It's here that sparks fly between well-dressed Kyle and the equally poised Jamie. Yet despite their composed outward appearances, both are struggling to move from hardships they would rather keep hidden. As their feelings for one another blossom these difficult pasts resurface, threatening their relationship before it has really even begun.

Aki Omoshaybi writes, directs and stars alongside Pippa Bennett-Warner, with support from Karen Bryson, Amy Manson and Amanda Lawrence.

Real is released in cinemas and digitally on September 11.