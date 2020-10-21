Raya and the Last Dragon trailer: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina star in Disney's new fantasy animation

Raya and the Last Dragon is an upcoming Disney animation scheduled to arrive in cinemas mid-March of next year. It has a How to Train Your Dragon-vibe to the story, with a young warrior tasked with tracking down the last remaining dragon in a bid to combat a returning evil. And with Kelly Marie Tran as the main actress it will also mark the first time a Southeast Asian actress has taken on such a role in a Disney film. Watch the trailer for Maya and the Last Dragon above.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada direct with Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina leading the voice cast.

Raya and the Last Dragon is currently set for release in UK and US cinemas on March 12, 2021.