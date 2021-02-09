Raya and the Last Dragon confirmed for a 5th March release on Disney+ Premiere Access with a brand new trailer

Following the model established with Mulan, Disney are set to debut their next animation - Raya and the Last Dragon - on their streaming service on 5th March via the paid 'Premiere Access' service.

Disney currently are sticking to their plan for a theatrical release of the film alongside the streaming release, but it's looking unlikely - in the UK at least - that cinemas will be open when the film is set for release. We're expecting confirmation soon that the Raya and the Last Dragon will to all intents and purposes skip its theatrical window entirely.

Previously Disney released Soul onto Disney+ without the Premiere Access window so it would seem the studio hasn't fully adopted one option or the other during the turmoil that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought in its wake.