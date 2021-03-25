Sky picks up rights to broadcast Promising Young Woman - the film will now skip UK cinemas and will debut next month

One of the most talked about films in this awards season is Emerald Fennell's revenge thriller, Promising Young Woman. It's already been released in other territories but has been yet another victim of Coronavirus delays here in the UK. Now the film is skipping it's theatrical release altogether and is heading to Sky Cinema, and their streaming stablemate, NOW, on 16th April.

We reviewed the film last December saying that it "features one hell of a performance from Carey Mulligan and is one of the most interesting and exciting feature directing debuts in years."

Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalisingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Written and directed by Fennell, the cast is led by Mulligan with support from Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown.