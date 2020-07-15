Project Power trailer: Jamie Foxx fights to stop the spread of a 5-minute superpower pill

With no blockbusters going into cinemas this year (and it's pie in the sky to believe Tenet will see the light of day in 2020), Netflix are taking all the glory with the likes of Extraction, The Old Guard and now Project Power. It's best not to remember the last time Jamie Foxx appeared in a comic book film (as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), although he is set to star in the remake of Spawn at some point. This is another crack at the superhero thing by Foxx, who is joined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt who continues on the comeback trail. Dominique Fishback also stars, who some will remember from her roles in the likes of The Deuce and Show Me a Hero. The first trailer for Project Power has been released and you can watch it above.

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don't know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop teams with a teenage dealer and a former soldier fuelled by a secret vendetta to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman direct, with Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (MGK), Allen Maldonado, with Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance also in the cast.

Project Power will be available to watch on Netflix from August 14.