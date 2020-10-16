Powertools, Cheerleaders and an undead Boyband - what's not to love?

The title alone is quite the pitch - Powertool Cheerleaders vs The Boyband of the Screeching Dead - and everything we've seen so far suggests that this new Kickstarter funded film project could be a huge amount of gory fun.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jinxmedia/powertool-cheerleaders-vs-the-boyband-of-the-screeching-dead?ref=thanks-tweet&fbclid=IwAR15AGwuP198o8_qNAQkWy76Vavp9IiT7Ue2Gu30Yf1UYLkJqInAka0eEec

Written and directed by Pat Higgins, Powertool Cheerleaders..., promises to be something that would appeal to fans of classic horror comedies such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Little Shop of Horrors.

Having made it through to the final of a TV talent show, an enthusiastic but dysfunctional cheerleading troop are on the brink of falling apart. When a cursed amulet turns their rival boyband act into a screeching gang of zombies, the girls must learn to use their wits, friendship and assorted powertools before the TV finale takes a turn for the apocalyptic!

The film will star (and is being produced by) indie favourite Charlie Bond who has made a name for herself starring in a number of great indie projects including Dead Air and upcoming Star Wars short, Echoes of Darkness.

The film will also star Megan Rose, James Hamer-Morton and Dani Thompson. Further casting announcements will be shared as the Kickstarter campaign nears its target.

Megan Rose as Olivia

The project aims to raise £25,000 before 11th November - and it's already well on the way but needs more support.

There are a number of tiers and rewards including the option to get your hands on the screenplay for just a fiver! There are digital download options for the finished movie, signed DVDs and even the chance to have your best undead impression added to the zombie vocal mix.

If Powertool Cheerleaders vs The Boyband of the Screeching Dead sounds like your kind of thing then please do go donate a few pennies to the project here.