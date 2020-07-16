Possessor trailer: Andrea Riseborough stars in Brandon Cronenberg's mind-swap thriller

Brandon Cronenberg's 2012 debut Antiviral suggested he was going to follow pretty closely in the footsteps of his father David and Possessor shows that definitely to be true. Having played at Sundance earlier in the year where it received strong reviews, his second feature is another body horror-style story about taking over other people's brains - and of course, things get pretty messy come the end. We're not sure when exactly it will get a release, and it may be heading for a Halloween date, but given the mess caused to the release schedule due to COVID-19, it's hardly a surprise. In the meantime watch the teaser trailer for Possession above.

Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Cronenberg also wrote the script, with the cast starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh .

There is no firm date set for Possessor at the moment, but we expect it to be within the next few months.