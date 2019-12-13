Portrait of a Lady on Fire UK trailer: Director Céline Sciamma's period drama is filled with burning passion

Celine Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) made a lot of noise at Cannes as it competed for the Palme d'Or, with the director becoming the first woman to win the Queer Palm, as well as collecting the award for Best Screenplay. Her first three films - Water Lilies, Tomboy and Girlhood were also set around coming-of-age experiences, while her latest release is a period piece focusing on a young woman's sexual awakening. We reviewed the film at LFF, saying how "...this is a film about looking and being seen. Thanks to Sciamma, she shows us two women who discover the true meaning of that in a way that profoundly changes their view of themselves and the world around them." Watch the UK trailer for Portrait of a Lady on Fire above.

Brittany, France, in 1760. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young lady who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day and secretly paints her at night. Intimacy and attraction grow strong between the two women as they share Héloïse’s first and last moments of freedom, all whilst Marianne paints the portrait that will end it all.

Sciamma also wrote the script, with the cast starring Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant and Valeria Golino.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire can be seen in cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema from February 28, 2020 in the UK.