Pixar’s Soul film set to land on Disney+ on Christmas Day

It had long been suggested that Pixar’s next animated film, Soul, would miss cinemas and head to Disney+ and that has been confirmed this evening.

This will include all territories where the steaming service is currently available. For countries that do not have access it will play in cinemas with release dates to follow.

Disney said in a statement that accompanied the news “Over the last six months, marketplace conditions created by the ongoing pandemic, while difficult in so many ways, have also provided an opportunity for innovation in approaches to content distribution. With over 60 million subscribers within the first year of launch, the Disney+ platform is an ideal destination for families and fans to enjoy a marquee Pixar film in their own homes like never before.”

More recently Disney launched the live action version of Mulan via their streaming service, although details regarding the money made vis the premium charge has been sketchy. Unlike Mulan, Soul will not be behind a paywall and can be watched without any additional payment needed by Disney+ subscribers.

Soul centres on Joe Gardner, a middle schoolmusic teacher, has long dreamed of performing jazz music onstage, and finally gets a chance after impressing other jazz musicians during an opening act at the Half Note Club. However, an accident causes Gardner's soul to be separated from his body and transported to the "You Seminar", a centre in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child, and Gardner must work with souls in training, such as 22, a soul with a dim view on life after being trapped for years at the You Seminar, in order to return to Earth before it's too late.

Pete Docter (Monsters Inc., Inside Out) and Kemp Powers direct, with the voice cast starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs.