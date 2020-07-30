Pinocchio UK trailer: Director Matteo Garrone shows the horrors of an age old story

Italian director Matteo Garrone is known more for gritty, arthouse dramas like Gomorrah and Dogman that have seen him become a Cannes favourite, but he does have previous for making fantasy-style films. 2012's Reality dipped a toe into the genre, while his next film, Tale of Tales, was a full-blown fantasy epic with a starry cast. Unlike Disney, Garrone's version will not just be aimed squarely at children, as Garrone has been quoted as saying he wants to make “a horror film for the whole family". Taking the lead role will be Oscar winning director Roberto Benigni, who also helmed his own version of the story back in 2002. Watch the UK trailer for Pinocchio above.

Pinocchio tells the tale of an old woodcarver named Gepetto who creates a puppet, which then magically comes to life. Gepetto names him Pinocchio and brings him up as his son. Pinocchio however finds it hard to be good and is easily led astray. He ends up stumbling from one misadventure to another – whether in the belly of a giant fish, in the Land of Toys or in the Field of Miracles. It is up to his loyal friend the Fairy (Marine Vacth) to help him see that his dream of becoming a real boy is only possible if he finally changes his ways.

Garrone adapted the screenplay, while also in the cast are Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Marine Vacth, Massimo Ceccherini, Matilda De Angelis, Alida Baldari Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo and Davide Marotta.

Pinocchio previews in cinemas from August 10 and expands from August 14.