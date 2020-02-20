New Pinocchio trailer: Director Matteo Garrone reimagines the classic Carlo Collodi story

With Berlinale kicking off today we thought we'd share this updated trailer for Pinocchio that now features English subtitles. Italian director Matteo Garrone is known more for gritty, arthouse dramas like Gomorrah and Dogman that have seen him become a Cannes favourite, but he does have previous for making fantasy-style films. 2012's Reality dipped a toe into the form, while his next film, Tale of Tales, was a full-blown fantasy epic with a starry cast. Unlike Disney, Garrone's version will not just be aimed squarely at children, as Garrone has been quoted as saying he wants to make “a horror film for the whole family". Taking the lead role will be Oscar winning director Roberto Benigni, who also helmed his own version of the story back in 2002. Watch the trailer for Pinocchio above.

A faithful adaptation of the well-known story of Pinocchio, to which Matteo Garrone has added a unique visionary dimension. Pinocchio’s world is simultaneously real and fantastic – this is an Italy redolent of the earth, the sea and the farmyard.

Also in the cast are Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Matilda De Angelis, Alida Baldari Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo and Davide Marotta.

Pinocchio appeared in Italian cinemas just before Xmas last year and will roll out across Europe during 2020. UK fans of Garrone may have to wait until next year before it arrives in cinemas.