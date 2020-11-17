Pieces of a Woman trailer: Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf struggle in the aftermath of a home birth tragedy

Vanessa Kirby is an actress on the rise, having made her name as Princess Margaret in The Crown, before starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible - Fallout (she will also be in the next two) and Hobbs & Shaw. She's also versatile enough for arthouse fair, with Pieces of a Woman being something a critical darling since playing at Venice back in September. It's directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó (whose recent films Jupiter's Moon and White God have seen his profile rise in Europe) and will also appear on Netflix at the start of next year. Watch the trailer for Pieces of a Woman above.

Martha and Sean are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother, along with the publicly vilified midwife, whom she must face in court.

Kornél Mundruczó directs, with Molly Parker and Ellen Burstyn in support of Kirby and LaBeouf. Kata Weber is the screenwriter adapting her own stage play for the film.

Pieces of a Woman is currently scheduled to play in select cinemas from December 30 before going to Netflix from January 7, 2021.