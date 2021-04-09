Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

The long-in-development Indiana Jones 5 has a female lead - Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to star alongside Harrison Ford in the next instalment in the series.

Indiana Jones 5 is likely to be Harrison Ford's last portrayal of the character - but there's every chance it won't be the last film in the series. Steven Spielberg was initially set to direct but has stepped aside with Logan director James Mangold picking the film up.

Indiana Jones 5 remains on the schedule for July 2022 so will need to start shooting soon if it is to make the already-delayed date.