Peter Rabbit 2 delayed for 5 months due to coronavirus

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Peter Rabbit 2 delayed for 5 months due to coronavirus

In news that will no doubt delight some (and frustrate others that the delay is months rather than years), Sony announced this morning that the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been delayed by 5 months due to the coronavirus.

Last week No Time to Die announced a new release date in response to the growth of the virus and Sony this morning announced the new date for the Peter Rabbit sequel will be August 7 both in the UK and internationally. The film had originally been slated to arrive in cinemas on March 27.

Peter Rabbit 2 will see James Corden return to voice the CGI version of Beatrix Potters most famous creation, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo also in the cast.

With Italy going into full lockdown and France banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, it looks like there are going to quite a few more films to follow suit in the coming weeks and months. Cinemas in China, Italy, France and Slovakia are currently all shut and as governments put stricter preventative measures in place it will have a direct effect on box office earnings, which means studios will look to mitigate losses wherever possible.


Peter Rabbit 2 (2020)
Dir: Will Gluck | Cast: Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne | Writers: Patrick Burleigh (screenplay by), Will Gluck (screenplay)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, English, Family, Fantasy, Margot Robbie, news, Peter Rabbit 2, Peter Rabbit 2 (2020), Rose Byrne, Will Gluck
Category news

Latest Articles