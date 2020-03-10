Peter Rabbit 2 delayed for 5 months due to coronavirus

In news that will no doubt delight some (and frustrate others that the delay is months rather than years), Sony announced this morning that the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been delayed by 5 months due to the coronavirus.

Last week No Time to Die announced a new release date in response to the growth of the virus and Sony this morning announced the new date for the Peter Rabbit sequel will be August 7 both in the UK and internationally. The film had originally been slated to arrive in cinemas on March 27.

Peter Rabbit 2 will see James Corden return to voice the CGI version of Beatrix Potters most famous creation, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo also in the cast.

With Italy going into full lockdown and France banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, it looks like there are going to quite a few more films to follow suit in the coming weeks and months. Cinemas in China, Italy, France and Slovakia are currently all shut and as governments put stricter preventative measures in place it will have a direct effect on box office earnings, which means studios will look to mitigate losses wherever possible.