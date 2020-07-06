Perfect 10 trailer: A young gymnast finds her feet despite growing turmoil

Perfect 10 stars 15-year-old Frankie Box (a TeamGym British Bronze medallist) in a breakthrough role, although the young actress endured a tough time on set. After falling ill it was discovered she had a stomach condition that required a lifelong feeding tube, but the operation to resolve it was not covered by the NHS. A crowdfunding campaign raised £17k to help her have the operation and it has allowed her to return to gymnastics and pursue an acting career. Perfect 10 is writer-director Eva Riley's debut feature her short film Patriot competed at Cannes in 2015) and is gearing up for release after debuting at LFF last year. Reviews have been strong so take a look at the trailer above to find out more.

14-year-old Leigh lives with her neglectful father on the outskirts of Brighton. She’s a talented gymnast, training hard for her first competition. When an older half-brother appears at her house one night, Leigh’s lonely existence is altered.

Riley writes and directs Frankie Box in the lead role, with support from Alfie Deegan and Sharlene Whyte.

Perfect 10 springs into UK cinemas and Curzon online from August 7.