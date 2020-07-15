Parasite trailer: Curzon release the black-and-white version next week

Remember when the world was simple and celebrating the success of Parasite at the Oscars was a thing? Well, that was 10 years ago and since then the world has gone to hell in a basket and back again and is getting ready for a return trip. The black-and-white version of the film will be getting a cinema and home release via Curzon next week, while Criterion have announced the Blu-ray version will also feature a 4K (colour) upgrade overseen by Bong Joon Ho. Watch the new Parasite trailer above.

The Kims are living a marginal life when their son fakes his way into becoming the English tutor for the ultra-wealthy Park family. Soon all four of the family members have roles in their hyper-stylish modern home, having used every dirty trick in the book. But the house hides secrets that are way outside the Kim's scheme.

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-sik, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-kyun, Jung Ziso, Jung Ziso, Jung Hyeon-jun and Jeong-eun Lee all star.

Catch the back-and-white version of Parasite on Curzon Home Cinema from July 24.