1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Paramount line up The Rhythm Section, Blue Story and others for mid-April VOD release

A new day and another day of studios announcing early VOD release dates. Paramount have just announced that four titles - The Rhythm Section, Blue Story, Like a Boss and Playing With Fire will now be available to buy on VOD from April 13.

While many of the recently released, or soon-to-be released titles, have now either been postponed or moved over to VOD, there are still a number of films that arrived in cinemas in January and February due to arrive on streaming services in April and May that have to be accounted for.

For example, Blake Lively's The Rhythm Section rolled out into UK cinemas on January 31 and will arrive on VOD only 10 weeks later. Like a Boss was released on February 21, leaving a 7 week gap. Blue Story and Playing with Fire both played at the tail-end of 2019, although the latter was originally scheduled for an April 27 release date.

The four titles will be available for purchase on all major VOD platforms from April 13.

Tags coronavirus, VOD
news

