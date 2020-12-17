Palmer trailer: Justin Timberlake is an ex-con looking for a fresh start

Justin Timberlake has mostly made middle-of-the-road music for his career and that has been reflected in his safe acting choices. It's always been pretty difficult to not think you are watching Justin Timberlake playing a character who looks exactly like Justin Timberlake. Palmer sees him take the lead in a story we've seen many times before: a man with a troubled past returns to his small town roots and struggles to overcome his ghosts, but finds redemption through romance and a child. The film also stars Juno Temple, who you'd of thought by now is tired of playing the same role in almost every film, but obviously not. Especially when she seems able to offer so much more. Watch the trailer for Palmer above.

Former high-school football star Eddie Palmer went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself twelve years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian's hard-living neighbour Shelly disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam, often the target of bullying, in Palmer's reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam's teacher Maggie. An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer's past threatens to tear apart this new life.

Fisher Stevens directs, June Squibb, Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainwright and Ryder Allen.

Palmer arrives on Apple TV+ from January 29, 2021.