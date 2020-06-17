Palm Springs trailer: Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are stuck in a wedding Groundhog Day

Riffing on Groundhog Day is nothing new (then again, what is in cinema?) but Palm Springs expands the premise from one person stuck in a time loop to two people going through it together. The film proved to be hugely popular at Sundance at the start of the year and managed to bag the largest distribution deal in the festival's history with Hulu and NEON splashing $22 million to secure the rights. The first trailer was released yesterday and you can check it out above.

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honour Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Max Barbakow directs Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti leading the cast, with J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher all in support.

Palm Springs will be released on Hulu from July 10.